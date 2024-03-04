Wayne Rooney lands new job not long after being sacked by Birmingham

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has landed a new job not long after being sacked by Birmingham.

Rooney’s tenure at the Midlands club lasted only 83 days, during which the team endured a string of disappointing results, dropping from 6th to 20th in the league table after losing 9 out of 15 games under his management.

However, not more than a couple of months after his dismissal, Rooney has secured a punditry role with TNT Sports.

The Sun reports that he is set to provide analysis alongside former teammate Rio Ferdinand and ex-Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott for the coverage of the Manchester United vs Everton game this weekend.

Rooney’s presence in the punditry world is gaining traction, with TV companies recognising his appeal to audiences.

There are even speculations about potential appearances on other shows, including Match of the Day.

However, he does not see himself taking the punditry role as a long-term profession as he recently admitted he would like to return to management, as reported by The Sun.

His best stint as a manager came at Derby County where he recorded a 28% win percentage

He then managed MLS side DC United before taking on the job at Birmingham City.

There have been rumours that Saudi would like to sign him for one of the clubs, mainly due to the value he would add to the brand image of Saudi Pro League.