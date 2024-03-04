West Ham United chief Tim Steidten is reportedly planning a summer signing in midfield for the summer, which could be bad news for Manchester City.

Man City loaned Kalvin Phillips out to West Ham in January, but he’s not made the most convincing start to life at the London Stadium and it seems the Hammers are already working alternative targets for midfield.

Exciting young Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita is emerging as a priority for West Ham, so Phillips may be sent packing back to the Etihad Stadium.

This is bad news for City as they will surely have been desperate to find a buyer for Phillips after his lack of involvement in Pep Guardiola’s squad in recent times.

Phillips looked a decent signing for West Ham when he first joined, but it looks like his stay at the east London club is going to be a short one.