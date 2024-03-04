What Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was doing while Chelsea were playing vs Brentford

Following Chelsea’s Premier League match against Brentford, a video has surfaced online revealing what the owner of Chelsea Todd Boehly was doing while his team was playing.

The American was frequently seen at Stamford Bridge last season cheering on the team he took over, but so far this year, he has been far less frequent.

He has only been seen a few times thus far, one of which was last month when the Blues were at Wembley for the EFL Cup final.

It has been said, contrary to rumours, that this is not the consequence of a falling out with fellow owner Behdad Eghbali, who is currently a more regular presence at both home and away games.

On Saturday, he was the one spotted across West London taking in Chelsea’s now-customary inconsistent performance.

Boehly wasn’t there, but it was quickly apparent why. Instead, the American is seen in a video that was shared on the Daily Mail’s Twitter page during the first Formula One race of the season.

Todd Boehly enjoyed himself at the Bahrain GP at the same time as Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Brentford 👀🏎️ pic.twitter.com/ElKgjZoZKd — Mail Sport (@MailSport) March 3, 2024

In a rare Saturday race, the 3pm kick-off time coincided with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which Max Verstappen won.

It’s probably not surprising that a very successful businessman was there, as many famous people love to show up at these events.

While some Chelsea fans would be disappointed to see the club’s owner not prioritising them this weekend, it is really not common these days for the owners to attend every match.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and a number of other Premier League clubs don’t have their owners attending matches on a regular basis.