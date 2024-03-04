Romano claims £20m Newcastle man could leave the club

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has cast some possible doubt over the future of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Atletico Madrid explored the option of signing Wilson on loan, but it now seems their interest has cooled and the England international may have to look for other potential destinations.

It’s been a period of uncertainty at Newcastle, and it’s been suggested that the club may have to sell players in order to keep themselves on side in terms of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Discussing Wilson’s future at St James’ Park, Romano told CaughtOffside: “Callum Wilson also seems to be in a slightly uncertain situation at Newcastle following a January saga involving Atletico Madrid. Still, Atletico Madrid are not currently in contact with Wilson or Newcastle.”

He added: “Their last contact was early January, and it was a clear no from Newcastle. So I’m not sure they will return, Atletico Madrid only considered that as an opportunity on loan for six months.”

Newcastle fans will have mixed feelings about this, but they are perhaps at the stage where they should be thinking about bringing in an upgrade on Wilson.

