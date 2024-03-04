Xabi Alonso decides not to move to Liverpool as Spanish coach opens talks with European giants

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is in high demand and the Spanish coach has decided not to make the switch to Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are searching for a new coach after Jurgen Klopp decided to move on at the end of the season following nine successful years at Anfield.

The German coach will be a very hard act to follow and Sky Germany reports that Alonso is aware of this, with the Leverkusen coach believing he has more to lose by moving to Liverpool at this moment in time.

The report says that Bayern Munich have opened discussions with Alonso and the Bundesliga champions have received positive signals former their former player over replacing Thomas Tuchel next season.

The Leverkusen coach is Bayern’s preferred candidate and the European giants are cautiously optimistic that Alonso will move to Munich.

Xabi Alonso is unlikely to make Liverpool switch

Alonso will cost Bayern Munich between £12.8m-£21.3m (€15m-€25m) this summer as a fixed exit clause in his contract of around £12.8m (€15m) does not kick in until the summer of 2025. The German giants have shown in the past that they are willing to pay such fees.

In 2021, Bayern paid a world-record compensation package of €25m to RB Leipzig so that Julian Nagelsmann could break his contract, reported ESPN.

It would be hard to see Liverpool paying that much for a manager and it is another reason why the Reds will find it hard to get the Leverkusen boss ahead of next season.

The Spaniard is the Merseyside club’s number one choice to replace Klopp and it will be a blow if they miss out on the 42-year-old. However, the Reds will have alternatives and one of them will be more than happy to accept the challenge of taking over this current Liverpool squad.