Unsung Arsenal hero makes English top-flight history against Sheffield United

For the second time in just a few weeks, Arsenal incredibly hit another six goals away from home.

West Ham were battered at the London Stadium and once the Gunners had gone 4-0 up before half-time, it prompted thousands of the Hammers faithful to leave before the second half had even begun.

On Monday night, Mikel Arteta’s swashbucklers went one better before the break, hitting Sheffield United for five in a one-sided first-half.

One of the scorers on the night was Kai Havertz, a player who never really fulfilled his potential at Chelsea, but who is slowly but surely beginning to show his worth at Arsenal thanks to the support of his manager.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz has made English top-flight history

Arteta has consistently praised the work that the German does during his press conferences, and the eight goals as well as three assists that Havertz has provided this season, per WhoScored, is a decent enough return.

His goal against the Blades saw him make history too.

Kai Havertz's goal tonight was the 150,000th goal scored in English top-flight league history. History maker? pic.twitter.com/CPNIKWau6g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2024

According to Sky Sports, it was the 150,000th goal scored in English top-flight history.

If he does nothing else in his career, he can always look back on that one fleeting moment that will ensure that he remains in the history books forever.