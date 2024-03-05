“Mega salary” might not be enough to stop brilliant title winner joining Man City ranks

Being the current Premier League, European and World champions gives Man City some kudos when it comes to negotiating for potential new signings.

Who wouldn’t be persuaded by playing alongside the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Buryne et al, not to mention being coached by arguably the best in the world, Pep Guardiola.

If City come calling, it would take a brave player indeed to turn down their overtures, and the club have one particular title-winning ace in their sights.

Man City willing to bring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the Premier League

According to ArenaNapoli.it (h/t Fichajes), City are ready to battle Liverpool and Chelsea for Napoli’s brilliant winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

He already has nine goals and four assists this season per WhoScored, in an underperforming Napoli side for whom he contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in their Serie A title-winning campaign last season.

At just 23 years of age too, he has years left ahead of him in the game, including his supposed ‘peak’ years, which would clearly prove attractive to any clubs that wished to acquire his services.

Even if Napoli sold their hit-man, Victor Osimhen, this summer, bringing in a record amount to club coffers, it’s likely to be difficult for the Partnopei to keep hold of Kvaratskhelia if he expresses a wish to move elsewhere.