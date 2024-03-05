Video: Bruno Guimaraes wants to see 27-year-old playing for Newcastle

Since he signed for Newcastle United, Bruno Guimaraes has been the fulcrum for the Magpies.

Happy to get stuck in defensively, his creativity in an attacking sense makes him a vital presence at both ends of the pitch.

Alongside countryman, Joelinton, he’s formed one of the most formidable midfield partnerships in the Premier League.

However, it was believed that Joelinton might be on his way out of the club this summer.

Streaming live on the Twitch platform, he was seen answering a question regarding whether he wanted the 27-year-old to stay at the club, and his answer was unequivocal.