Exclusive: Possible boost for Chelsea as expert says Real Madrid won’t pay over the odds for transfer

Fabrizio Romano has some intriguing transfer news in his latest column for the Daily Briefing, with Real Madrid keen on Alphonso Davies but setting some limit as to what they’d be willing to pay for him.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for this latest column, Romano made it clear that Real Madrid have it in their minds that they won’t pay as much as €70million for Davies, with the Bayern Munich and Canada left-back set to be out of contract at the Allianz Arena in 2025.

If Bayern do ask for that much money for Davies this summer, then they might struggle to find a buyer, which in turn means they run the risk of losing him on a free transfer the following year.

However, Chelsea have also recently been linked as admirers of the player by fellow Daily Briefing columnist Ben Jacobs, so if Real don’t pay up for the 23-year-old it could present an opportunity to the west London giants.

Davies transfer: Real Madrid won’t pay too much – opportunity for Chelsea?

Discussing Davies’ situation, Romano said: “Another situation to watch at Bayern remains the future of Alphonso Davies.

“Real Madrid are interested in the player and personal terms won’t be an issue, but they don’t want to pay up to the €70m figure rumoured in the German press, as of today. My sources tell me price has to be lower, as current deal for Davies at Bayern expires in June 2025.

“Davies remains the absolute priority; Real also have 50% sell-on and buy back clause for Miguel Gutierrez at Girona but again, Davies is the priority.”

Chelsea could do with replacing the injury-prone Ben Chilwell and the out-of-form Marc Cucurella, so this Davies development definitely seems like one worth watching for the Blues.

Romano mentioned that Cucurella’s CFC future could be in doubt this summer in yesterday’s column.