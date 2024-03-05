Exclusive: Double deal close for Arsenal but England ace could depart

In recent weeks, Arsenal have advanced a lot in terms of renewal talks for Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

So much so that the English player is very close to reaching the full agreement for his extension according to CaughtOffside sources that are close to the negotiations.

The strong desire of both parties to continue together has characterised the entire negotiation process so far, and White is absolutely delighted to be one of Arsenal’s key men.

As for the Japanese centre-back, the situation is quite similar. The deal is at an advanced stage, with a multi-year contract for Tomiyasu expected to be finalised soon.

Emile Smith Rowe has once again slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, and doubts remain over his future at Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe could find his Arsenal days are numbered

Though the Englishman appears confident in his own ability and expects to be able to make a greater contribution in the final part of the season, it’s clear that his position within the squad may change radically as Arsenal would like to strengthen the attack in the summer.

The player has already received several approaches from many English clubs who could try again in June.

West Ham are among these, and the Hammers have already concretely shown their interest in Smith Rowe, so it’s not excluded that they could try again in the summer.

Indeed, internal evaluations on Smith Rowe at West Ham have been underway during recent weeks.