“Tomorrow you never know” – Erling Haaland comments on his Man City future

Erling Haaland has been a superstar since arriving in the Premier League and the Norway star has been speaking about his future at a press conference on Tuesday.

The striker arrived in Manchester from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022 and during his first season broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign with 36.

Naturally, the 23-year-old has been linked with a future move to Real Madrid, something Pep Guardiola has already commented on, but the player himself has now opened up about his future.

“I’m really happy,” Haaland said during his press conference on Tuesday ahead of Man City’s clash with Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

“Especially with the people that I’m surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably going to be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

?? "You never know what the future brings" Erling Haaland says that he is really happy at Manchester City at the moment but doesn't know if his long-term future will be at the club ?? pic.twitter.com/SIGKt7z6VV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 5, 2024

Erling Haaland will stay at Man City for years

Haaland has a contract at Man City until 2027 and the Norwegian will very likely be at the Etihad Stadium for the majority of those years.

Not only due to his current deal, but with Real Madrid set to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, it is hard to see the La Liga giants being able to afford the World Cup winner, Haaland, and all their other star players.

There is a chance the striker will move to the Bernabeu in the future as it is a dream for many superstars but for now, his focus will be on Man City as the Premier League champions look to win back-to-back trebles across the remainder of the season.