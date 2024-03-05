Video: Harry Kane steps up to score his biggest Bayern Munich goal

Harry Kane has scored a huge goal for Bayern Munich in the Champions League as the Englishman drew the German giants level with Lazio in their round of 16 tie.

Thomas Tuchel’s men came into Tuesday night’s match 1-0 down from the first leg and entering the game in poor form, many were not 100 per cent sure that they could overcome the Italian outfit.

However, late in the first half, Kane scored his biggest goal for Bayern as the Englishman headed in a mis-hit shot from Raphaël Guerreiro to make it 1-1 on aggregate. Thomas Muller has since scored a second as the Bundesliga club look on course to reach the next round.

Watch: Harry Kane scores his biggest goal for Bayern Munich

BAYERN LEVEL THE TIE ? Harry Kane with the quick reactions to give the home fans something to celebrate ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/yKHyCMY3mp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 5, 2024