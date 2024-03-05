Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and are exploring a potential transfer for the experienced Germany international.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Ben Jacobs explained that it looks like a concerning situation for Bayern in terms of keeping Kimmich, even if there’s less of a worry over another star player, Harry Kane.

Kimmich seems open to moving to the Premier League as he nears the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and Man City seem keen to add him to their midfield, believing that he’d gel well with Rodri in that area of the pitch.

Jacobs says that Liverpool’s interest is not particularly advanced, despite some speculation of that nature, so it seems that if the 29-year-old is to move to England at some point soon, then City would be the more likely destination of the two.

Kimmich transfer situation explained in latest Ben Jacobs column

Discussing Kimmich’s future, Jacobs said: “Arguably the most concerning potential exit for Bayern is Joshua Kimmich, who has endured a tough season and is heading into the final year of his contract. Bayern’s new director of sport, Max Eberl, will hold talks with the player.

“Kimmich is open to moving to the Premier League. Manchester City are exploring a move for him and believe he could gel well with Rodri. Liverpool have also been linked but there’s nothing advanced there to date. Barcelona are another club long-linked with Kimmich.

“Bayern don’t want to lose Kimmich but with his contract expiring in 2025 they may be forced to put him up for sale if fresh terms aren’t agreed.”

Kimmich has had a fine career at Bayern down the years and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League, especially under his former manager Pep Guardiola.