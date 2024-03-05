Kris Boyd claims defender Tottenham sold for just £6m is like Virgil van Dijk

Kris Boyd believes defender Cameron Carter-Vickers’ impact for Celtic is comparable to Virgil Van Dijk’s at Liverpool.

Leaving Spurs in 2021, Carter-Vickers, 26, joined the Hoops, initially on loan before signing permanently the following season for a reported €7 million.

And after recently returning to full fitness from injury, Carter-Vickers is now set to return straight to Celtic’s first team.

Speaking about the Southend-born defender’s availability, Boyd, who spoke live on Sky Sports, said: “It’s huge. You speak of Van Dijk and the way that he allows Liverpool to play, Carter-Vickers is the exact same in the way he allows Celtic to play higher up the pitch. Because of the pace he has got, he covers the ground so quickly.”

