Leeds transfer in doubt as player flops after medical condition

Marc Roca’s expected permanent transfer to Real Betis has been thrown into doubt.

After enjoying an impressive spell during the first half of the season, Roca, 27, Betis looked certain to make the midfielder’s switch permanent in the summer.

However, according to recent reports in the Spanish media, the La Liga club are now unsure if they’re going to pursue a deal with Leeds.

And that is because the 27-year-old’s form has dropped off considerably since being diagnosed with pneumonitis, an inflammation of the lungs.

Consequently, despite being one of the club’s best players throughout the earlier stages of the season, Betis may be forced to send the Spanish midfielder back to Yorkshire.