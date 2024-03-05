Liverpool have huge concern over £60m candidate to replace Salah, Arsenal also interested

It looks like Wolves will lose their star man Pedro Neto this summer and Liverpool have one big concern about the winger, despite having a strong interest in the Portuguese star.

The 23-year-old has been terrorising Premier League defences for years and is having another strong campaign this season. Neto has bagged three goals and assisted another 11 goals across 22 games in all competitions, which has attracted interest from several top clubs.

Liverpool and Arsenal have had a long-term interest in the Wolves star, reports Football Insider, with the Reds having the Portuguese talent down as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar is wanted by Saudi Arabian clubs heading into the summer transfer window and with one year remaining on his current deal, the Merseyside club could sell the 31-year-old if a massive bid arrives on their doorstep.

However, when it comes to Neto, Liverpool have a major concern.

Liverpool have huge concern over Wolves’ Pedro Neto

Even though Neto is a top talent, the report states that Liverpool’s recruitment team are concerned about the Wolves star’s poor injury record as the winger has missed a total of 88 matches since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

This is a risk interested parties will have to take as the 23-year-old is very injury-prone.

Wolves will ask for between £50m-£60m for the Portuguese international as they need the cash to be on the safe side of Financial Fair Play rules.

If Liverpool are to make a move for Neto, they face tough competition in Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is looking to add another winger to his squad this summer. If Salah stays at Anfield, the 23-year-old won’t be a starter at either club but there is more chance of game time at the Emirates as the Reds have an embarrassment of riches up front at present.