Liverpool are reportedly considering taking advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Joshua Kimmich’s contract.

The German has less than 18 months left on his deal, and following Bayern Munich’s disappointing campaign, could force a transfer in search of a new challenge.

And according to a recent report from German newspaper Lindauer Zeitung (via Fichajes), the 29-year-old, who remains one of Europe’s most decorated players, is wanted by Liverpool.

Joshua Kimmich possible summer target for Liverpool

Despite signing multiple midfielders last summer, including Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern, Kimmich is understood to be a name of interest to those within the Reds’ recruitment department.

The experienced midfielder is a top player and one that can play in multiple positions, including at right-back. The Germany international, given his credentials, could not only help Trent Alexander-Arnold thrive in a midfield position, but he could also serve as a great role model for young right-back Conor Bradley, who is enjoying an impressive first-team breakthrough.

However, although Kimmich offers a lot and is viewed as one of the sports’ most professional players, he wouldn’t come cheap, regardless of whether he refuses a new deal between now and the end of the season.

No way will the Bundesliga giants want to lose one of their longest-serving players, especially considering how turbulent this summer is going to be ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s confirmed departure.

Nevertheless, from Liverpool’s point of view, Kimmich would be a top, top signing, even if he isn’t a necessity.

During his nine years at the Allianz, the midfielder, who was part of the Bayern team that lifted the 2019-20 Champions League, has scored 41 goals and registered 100 assists in 375 games in all competitions.