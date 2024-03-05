One of the sagas of the summer could well be who will replace Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, in the Anfield hot-seat.

The German announced his intentions a few weeks ago, putting into motion the search for a new manager who is up to the task of replicating Klopp’s success over the past few seasons.

With potential targets already employed elsewhere, Liverpool owners, FSG, clearly have a fight on their hands to bring in their first-choice, however, that’s unlikely to deter John W. Henry and Co.

Given that the end of the 2023/24 season is just two and a half months away and the owners aren’t likely to want this to drag on, targets will need to be approached in the immediate future.

One big name isn’t interested in jumping ship to Anfield just yet, however.

Ange Postecoglou doesn’t want Liverpool job

According to Football Insider sources, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou has no intention of leaving the North Londoners, despite apparently being a Liverpool fan.

The Australian clearly has unfinished business with the North Londoners, which would seem to appeal more than taking what’s bound to be a poisoned chalice from Klopp in a few months.

Indeed, whomever decides to take on the role has an almighty job on their hands to replicate not only the on-pitch success, but also the charisma with the supporters, who are ultimately the benchmark as to whether one is doing well or not.