Man City star Phil Foden linked with a shock summer move away from the Etihad

According to latest reports, Juni Calafat, the man behind recruitment, is spearheading Real Madrid’s interest in signing Phil Foden from Manchester City.

Real Madrid may try to make a deal for 23-year-old England international Foden in the summer, according to a report from Defensa Central.

City’s homegrown player has so far had a fantastic season with the reigning champions. He scored two goals last weekend against bitter rivals Manchester United in an all important clash.

With guidance and experience, Foden will only improve as he continues to be a proven player for Man City. The youngster has already matched his Premier League goal tally from last season, scoring 11 goals already, and on top of that, he has 7 assists.

Real Madrid have shown interest in the in-form Man City player but they will find it hard to persuade him to join them. Man City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they don’t have any need to cash in on one of their star players.

Foden is enjoying his career in Manchester and playing the best football under manager Pep Guardiola.

Foden is adaptable enough to play both as a winger and an offensive midfielder. If the Spanish giants can close the deal, his adaptability will be an extra benefit. At the end of the season, Real Madrid want to add more offensive alternatives, and rumours have it that they are also interested in Kylian Mbappe.

Players like Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior are already available to Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham was also signed by them last summer. It appears that their goal is to assemble a super team of elite players for the future.

At this moment, it is highly unlikely to see Foden jumping the ship and moving to the Spanish giants to play with his compatriot Jude Bellingham, but stranger things have happened in football.

Real Madrid are known to target the best players in the world and history has proved it is really difficult to say no to a big club like them.