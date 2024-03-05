Man United have been approached by several managers, they believe Ten Hag is in trouble

Man United have been approached by representatives of several managers believing that Erik ten Hag could be removed from his post before the start of next season.

That is according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, who reports that top coaches around Europe have an eye on the manager’s job at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe may want to have his own man in charge of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag is under severe pressure at the moment as United have been performing poorly all year and the Dutch coach has shown no signs of being able to turn it around, despite a recent run of wins.

The Manchester club sit sixth in the league table, 11 points off of the Premier League’s top four, while it looks unlikely that they will win a trophy this season.

Who could replace Erik ten Hag at Man United?

It is not certain who approached Man United over the job but it is not hard to guess some names.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel will be a free agent at the end of the season and it was reported last week by Christian Falk that the German coach wants to return to the Premier League and the Man United job is one he is targeting.

Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked to Old Trafford in recent weeks as the Italian has admirers at the Premier League giants. It will cost the Red Devils £12m to lure him away from Brighton and it remains to be seen if United are willing to pay that fee.

Those two managers are the most likely to take over at Man United next season but there will be others. However, none of this speculation matters if Ten Hag remains in charge for the 2024/25 campaign.