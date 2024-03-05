Man United will need to pay £12m to bring Premier League manager to Old Trafford

Man United have an eye on the manager market ahead of the summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe contemplates making a change for the 2024/25 campaign, with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi on his list of targets.

Erik ten Hag is under severe pressure at the moment as United have been performing poorly all year and the Dutch coach has shown no signs of being able to turn it around.

There is a feeling that the Man United boss could be sacked at the end of the season and according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, top coaches around Europe have even started approaching the Premier League giants to enquire about the manager role.

One man that has been heavily linked to Man United is Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and the Red Devils have found out what price it would take to lure the Italian coach away from the Seagulls.

How much will Roberto De Zerbi cost Man United

According to the Telegraph, De Zerbi is hugely admired by people at Man United but the Italian coach will cost them at least £12m to be allowed to leave Brighton.

Other clubs are also monitoring the Seagulls boss, who has a contract at the Amex Stadium until 2026 after signing 17 months ago.

The 44-year-old has done great work at Brighton since his arrival although he has struggled during the current campaign with the Premier League club being in an extra competition having qualified for the Europa League.

De Zerbi has the qualities to be a success at Old Trafford but it remains to be seen if Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes a move.