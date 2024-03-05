Liverpool are reportedly set to be handed a major boost ahead of a crucial set of fixtures.

According to a recent report from Dave OKOP, the Reds will welcome Mo Salah back to first-team training on Tuesday afternoon.

The Egyptian attacker has been suffering from a muscle strain and hasn’t featured in the Premier League since Liverpool’s 4-1 away win against Brentford on 17 February.

However, according to these latest reports, the prolific 31-year-old is set to make his long-awaited return ahead of a crucial two-week period that includes a Europa League Round of 16 knockout tie against Sparta Prague, a potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City and an FA Cup quarter-final derby against Manchester United.

Salah’s imminent return will serve as a huge boost to the rest of the squad as well. Jurgen Klopp has been very unlucky with injuries to key players this season.

The likes of Diogo Jota (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Alisson (thigh) are all sidelined but news Salah could be one of the first ones back will certainly improve the Reds’ chances of remaining in all four competitions come the end of the month.