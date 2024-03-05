Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano drops huge hint as he says Juventus are discussing manager change

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed that Juventus are set to hold internal talks about possibly replacing Massimiliano Allegri, and he’s hinted that Bologna boss Thiago Motta could be a realistic option.

Speaking to CaughtOffside as part of his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Juve have been linked with Motta and could be considering making a change in the dugout as Allegri struggles to get the club back to their former heights.

It remains to be seen if Juventus definitely will look to replace the experienced Italian tactician, but it seems Motta could be a name to watch if he ends up leaving Bologna after the impressive job he’s done there.

Romano has reminded us that he previously denied Motta being an option for Barcelona, while he’s not heard anything about the Paris Saint-Germain job either, with the journalist suggesting that the 41-year-old is most likely to stay in Serie A for his next job.

Motta Juventus – what’s the truth behind the links?

“There are also rumours doing the rounds about Thiago Motta possibly being a candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Juventus are discussing internally about future coach; and I’m told that Motta has very good chances to continue in Serie A rather than going abroad, having also been mentioned as an option for Barcelona and PSG – I’ve already reported that he’s on on Barcelona’s list, and I have no information on PSG either.”

Motta played for both Barca and PSG during his playing days, and one of his first coaching roles was with PSG’s Under-19 side a few years ago.

The Brazilian-born Italian tactician has done impressive work at Bologna and it makes sense that he now seems to be being tipped for various big jobs in the near future.