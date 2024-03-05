Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham could all be teams to watch in the race for the transfer of Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert stated that Neto won’t come cheap, with Wolves hoping for at least £65m, but possibly as high as £80m for the talented young Portugal international.

Neto has shone in the Premier League this season, so it makes sense that big clubs now seem to be circling for him, and Jacobs also says there could be an advantage for suitors like Arsenal and Liverpool as Wolves will be mindful of Financial Fair Play, which could mean they need to cash in on their prized asset.

Neto transfer – Arsenal and Liverpool among his suitors, but who needs him most?

Discussing the Neto transfer situation, Jacobs said: “Pedro Neto is going to be in demand this summer and that should allow Wolves to stick to their asking price. Neto is contracted until 2027 so suitors wishing to sign the in-form 23-year-old are going to have to accept Wolves’ steep valuation.

“It’s understood that offers will be engaged with from £65m+, but the final number Wolves are looking for could be as high as £80m. No specific fee is being quoted yet directly to interested clubs.

“The only advantage the likes of Arsenal and Spurs perhaps have is Wolves, like many other Premier League clubs, will be conscious of profit and sustainability rules.

“A summer sale is looking quite likely, and along with the two north London clubs, Liverpool can’t be entirely discounted either.”

Both Arsenal and Liverpool already have some very good attacking options in those wide-forward roles, so it’s not clear where Neto would fit in at the Emirates Stadium or Anfield.

As good as Neto has been for Wolves, it’s hard to imagine him starting a lot of games ahead of the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while LFC have world class talents like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in those positions.