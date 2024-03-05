Breakthrough in Newcastle talks for sensational £180k p/w ace

It would seem that Newcastle are already planning for next season, regardless of whether a late season charge gets them into Europe for 2024/25 or not.

Eddie Howe’s side have been the victims of an awful run of injuries in the current campaign, and that has derailed their attempts at glory in both the Champions League and domestically.

Newcastle will hope their luck changes in 24/25

The bad luck suffered by the first-team is likely to be taken into account when owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, pore over the review of the season.

It might just keep Howe in the managerial hot-seat for another 12 months, albeit silverware will surely need to be acquired for him to be handed the keys to take the club to the next level.

That might be easier to do if the club can tie down marauding midfielder, Joelinton, to a new deal.

It was believed that the Brazilian, who only has a year left on his contract, would be one of those players to depart the club this summer, leaving a gaping hole in the Magpies’ midfield.

However, according to The Telegraph (subscription required), Amanda Staveley has taken charge of contract negotiations and is keen to offer the player a new deal around the £180,000 per week mark, bringing him in line with the other top earners at the club.