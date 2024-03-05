Special guest was spotted at Tottenham stadium watching Crystal Palace game

Spurs reportedly hosted another club’s sporting director at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Spurs’ 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend.
According to Spurs-focused journalist Alasdair Gold, chairman Daniel Levy welcomed Bosse Andersson, the sporting director of Swedish club Djurgarden IF, to watch on last weekend.
Gold suggested the Lilywhites’ relationship with Andersson is due to the club’s desire to establish a working partnership with the Swedish club to exchange youth players.
Not only was the red carpet rolled out for Andersson, but the sporting director was treated to a solid performance after Spurs came from behind after goals from Timo Werner, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min sealed the tie and ensured all three points would be staying in London.
It’s about time Spurs got involved with other feeder clubs, Brighton have been very successful for many years now looking for players that other clubs don’t .
We just need to play these young talents as it’s the only way they will get the experience, play them in the cups in the second half, get the game win in the first half then bring them on.