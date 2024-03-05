Tanguy Ndombele has been Spurs’ biggest disappointment.

The French midfielder became the Lilywhite’s most expensive-ever signing after he joined from Lyon in 2019 for a reported £63 million (Sky Sports) fee.

Despite being expected to revolutionise their midfield, Ndombele, 27, has failed to live up to expectations.

Making just 91 appearances for the club before being shipped out on loan to Napoli and most recently Galatasaray, the 27-year-old has seen his career, and reputation, nose-dive.

Tanguy Ndombele unlikely to play for Spurs again

Consequently, and perhaps unsurprisingly, transfer journalist Dean Jones is not expecting the Guingamp academy graduate to play for his parent club again.

“Under the new standard at Tottenham, I don’t see them returning to Ndombele,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I think it’s time to try to move on from him. It’s proved difficult for them to offload him fully. Even when you get rid of him, his new club isn’t satisfied with what they’ve picked up. So, I don’t know what happens to him next, but I certainly don’t see him playing at Tottenham again.”

Having not played in the Premier League since the 2021-22 season, Ndombele is very much surplus to requirements at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The Frenchman has less than 18 months left on his deal and underperforming in Turkey, it seems very unlikely Spurs won’t be able to find a buyer in the summer, therefore, the midfielder, although facing an uncertain future, seems destined for another loan before leaving Spurs as a free agent in 2025.