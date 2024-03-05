Video: Real Madrid bound Kylian Mbappe shows Spain what is coming next season

Champions League
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead in their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Real Sociedad and it had to be Kylian Mbappe who opened the scoring. 

The World Cup winner is set to leave Paris at the end of the season and Real Madrid looks like his next destination.

The superstar has given Spain a preview of what is to come next season as he produced a moment of magic on Tuesday night. The Frenchman turned Sociedad’s Igor Zubeldia inside out before finishing impeccably.

Watch: Kylian Mbappe produces a magical moment for PSG

More Stories / Latest News
Man United have been approached by several managers, they believe Ten Hag is in trouble
Hollywood actor worth £95m invests in Leeds United, 59-year-old is a fan of the club
Liverpool have huge concern over £60m candidate to replace Salah, Arsenal also interested
More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.