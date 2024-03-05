Video: Real Madrid bound Kylian Mbappe shows Spain what is coming next season

Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead in their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with Real Sociedad and it had to be Kylian Mbappe who opened the scoring.

The World Cup winner is set to leave Paris at the end of the season and Real Madrid looks like his next destination.

The superstar has given Spain a preview of what is to come next season as he produced a moment of magic on Tuesday night. The Frenchman turned Sociedad’s Igor Zubeldia inside out before finishing impeccably.

Watch: Kylian Mbappe produces a magical moment for PSG