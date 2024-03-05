West Ham ace admits he needs to look at “other options” ahead of the new season

West Ham head into the final weeks of the 2023/24 season right on the edge of potential success.

In the last 16 of the Europa League and with a favourable draw against Freiburg, if the Hammers can make it into the quarter-finals, there’s no saying just how far they could go, given their brilliant European record over the past few seasons.

Whether or not silverware in that competition eludes them, the East Londoners are just eight points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and appear to have found their form again after weeks where they couldn’t buy a win.

How things end up is likely to ultimately author whether David Moyes stays or goes, as well as a number of other first-team stars.

One who is on loan elsewhere at the moment isn’t even sure if he still has a future at the club.

West Ham’s Nathan Trott isn’t sure where he’ll play next season

“I’m not focused on my contract situation with West Ham right now, that would just be a distraction, so I’ll leave that to my agent,” 25-year-old goalkeeper, Nathan Trott, who is currently plying his trade at Danish club Vejle, said to Bold.

“I’ll just keep playing and then we’ll see in the summer what my options are. Of course I’ll have to talk to West Ham and look at my other options.

“It’s too early to say where I would like to play. I enjoy life in Vejle. The Superliga is a good league, there are many good teams and healthy competition. I wouldn’t mind staying for another season.”

Trott is out of contract with the Hammers in the summer, and the likelihood of him being offered a new deal is slim.

Alphonse Areola remains as the club’s No.1 with Lukasz Fabianski as a more than able back up. Not to mention that the first-team could also call upon Joseph Anang, or Jacob Knightbridge and Krisztian Hegyi in an emergency.