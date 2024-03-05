Winger reveals he is open to joining Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi has revealed he is ‘open’ to returning to the Midlands.

The 28-year-old, who left Villa Park in 2022, moved from PSV before joining German side Mainz last summer.

However, he hasn’t played a competitive football match since October, when he was suspended by Mainz following political posts on social media.

And discussing the possibility of returning to Villa Park, El Ghazi, who spoke in a recent interview, said: “Maybe in the future.

“I am always open to these clubs. They will always remain in my heart and I would always enjoy a position within the club. If I can help, I’m certainly open to it.”

