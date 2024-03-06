Exclusive: Xabi Alonso would turn down two other offers in favour of Liverpool job, says expert

Xabi Alonso would surely choose becoming the next Liverpool manager over the option to either go to Bayern Munich or stay at current club Bayer Leverkusen, according to Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jones stated his view that he could see Alonso viewing the project at Anfield as the more tempting destination even if he’ll likely also have other offers this summer.

Alonso has done a remarkable job at Leverkusen, with the Spaniard’s side currently sitting top of the Bundesliga table and dreaming of winning the German league title for the first time in their history.

Alonso has achieved this all while getting his side playing an attractive brand of football, while they’re also unbeaten in all competitions this season, so it’s easy to see why the likes of Liverpool and Bayern would be keen.

Jones says we can’t rule out Leverkusen trying to keep Alonso either, but he still feels the former Reds midfielder would surely be keen to return to his old club once Jurgen Klopp steps down at the end of this season.

Alonso to choose Liverpool over Bayern move or Leverkusen stay?

“I think the situation with Alonso is that there are a lot of people trying to guess and speculate as to his intentions, when the reality is that his primary focus will be, and has to be, on finishing a huge job with Bayer Leverkusen this season,” Jones said.

“Clearly, he is going to have a big decision to make soon, because both Liverpool and Bayern Munich will be calling him, if they haven’t already, and Leverkusen will surely be making a pitch for him to stay for at least one more season too.

“One thing that is clear about Alonso is that he is someone who knows his own mind, and he has rarely, if ever, made a decision in his career that did not have a great deal of thought behind it. I certainly wouldn’t expect him to rush into his next move, and I certainly wouldn’t like to second-guess his intentions at this stage.

“Personally, I believe that if both clubs (and Leverkusen) made offers to him, then Liverpool is a more attractive proposition at this stage, given the state of the squad, the quality within the academy and the lack of political manoeuvring that goes on behind the scenes, but that’s just my opinion. Bayern, I’m sure, would argue differently. Let’s wait and see how it all pans out.”