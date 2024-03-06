Football Insider has been informed by sources that after Man City made a “substantial” offer, Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri is expected to agree to a record-breaking contract with the Gunners.



As soon as the 16-year-old turns 17 on March 21, he will sign a professional contract with the Londoners.

In two weeks, Nwaneri’s existing scholarship agreement—which was met with intense rivalry from Premier League teams—will be turned into a professional contract.

Sources claim that Chelsea were also very interested in the attacking midfield player, and that Man City had made a “substantial” bid for him.

In an unprecedented contract for the team, the 2007-born player has already received the biggest wage ever awarded to an academy player in Arsenal’s history.

Manager Mikel Arteta and the club’s leadership hold him in high respect for his growth since he enrolled in the academy in 2016.

At 15 years and 181 days old, the Englishman of Nigerian origin became the youngest-ever Premier League player when he made his first professional debut for the Gunners last season as a late substitution in their 3-0 away victory over Brentford.

He has appeared in the senior matchday squad six times this season across all competitions, and last month, in Arsenal’s 6-0 victory against West Ham United, he came on as a second half substitute.

Throughout 13 games in all competitions this season, he has contributed three assists and 13 goals between the North London giants’ under-19 and under-21 teams.

The news of Nwaneri extending his stay with the Gunners will delight the Arsenal faithful, who hold him in high regard and want the manager to give more chances to the youngster.