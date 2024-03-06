Aston Villa have seen significant strides in their footballing performance, but they’re facing financial challenges, evidenced by a £119 million loss in the latest financial year.

However, with their current position under Unai Emery potentially leading to Champions League qualification, there’s hope for increased revenue prospects.

Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris are considering Unai Emery’s requirements for the upcoming summer transfer window and are prepared to allocate a £200 million budget, per Football Insider. However, this support comes with conditions, as the ownership expects Champions League qualification and the sale of star midfielder Douglas Luiz.

It’s thought that selling Luiz could provide Villa with around £100 million to reinvest in new signings, akin to the impact of Jack Grealish’s departure, which enabled them to bring in key players with the funds generated.

Aston Villa could sell players instead of Douglas Luiz

Emery could be reluctant to part ways with Luiz, despite interest from top clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal. Currently, Luiz is likely Villa’s most valuable asset in terms of potential transfer revenue, prompting the manager to make a decisive choice to keep the club competitive.

Boubacar Kamara garnered interest from various clubs and was acquired on a free transfer. However, his potential value in the market pales in comparison to Luiz, who could fetch a substantial fee if sold.

On the other hand, Villa could consider selling Jacob Ramsey, who holds a homegrown status and is reportedly valued at £50 million. If they opt to do so, the club could classify the fee as pure profit since he emerged from their academy. This provides the club with alternative avenues should they opt not to sell Luiz.