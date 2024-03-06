Aston Villa plot Arsenal raid for £25.6m-rated first-team ace

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a permanent exit from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old left-back is currently on loan at Spanish club Real Sociedad. He has been quite impressive for them. The La Liga outfit are impressed with his displays and they want to sign him on loan next season as well.

As per Team Talk, Arsenal would prefer to get rid of him permanently and Aston Villa are prepared to provide him with an exit route. The West Midlands club are keen on signing a quality left-back and they have identified the 26-year-old Scottish international as the ideal option.

Arsenal value the player at £25.6 million and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are prepared to pay up. The West Midlands outfit are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they will have substantial funds and pull in the transfer market if they manage to finish in the top four.

Kieran Tierney would improve Aston Villa

Tierney can be a quality acquisition for them. The likes of Lucas Digne have been linked with moves away from Aston Villa in recent months.

Meanwhile, the Scottish defender has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2026 and Aston Villa are unlikely to be able to sign him for a knock down price. They will have to agree to Arsenal’s demands in order to sign the defender.

Tierney is at the peak of of his powers right now and he could be a key player for Aston Villa in the coming seasons. The transfer could be ideal for all parties, especially if the West Midlands manage to qualify for the Champions League.