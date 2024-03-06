Aston Villa are excelling in the Premier League this season, and they are now gearing up for a two-legged clash against European powerhouse Ajax, aiming to advance their pursuit of silverware.

Ahead of their crucial match against Ajax, Unai Emery’s team is focused on achieving their goal of winning the Europa Conference League and securing a spot in the Champions League.

Villa, considered favourites to advance, are currently in Amsterdam, with a decisive home game against Spurs awaiting them upon their return to England. This week holds immense significance in determining whether their aspirations will be realised.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Emery said: “I think for Aston Villa, the club, the coaches, the workers, the players and the supporters, for this first leg and then second next week at home, it is a very exciting and motivating match.

“Ajax always have my respect. It is an historic club in Europe, which has had great experiences.”

Konsa on Aston Villa’s aim

One of Aston Villa’s key players this season Ezri Konsa has spoken about the opportunity that awaits the Villans over the next few weeks.

“We know this is an opportunity to win a trophy and from the beginning of the season, or even since the boss joined, that is what he wanted to do. He [Emery] wants to win a trophy with us and that’s what we’re trying to do now.

“The mentality he has implemented has really paid off and we are showing it. We’ve had a lot of setbacks in our squad but it has not ruined our form or position in the league,” via the Mirror.

Aston Villa have been one of the stories of the season in the Premier League. Yes it’s not quite a Leicester City story but it is still refreshing to see a different team break into the top six and shuffle up the pack.