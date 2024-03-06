Barcelona set to beat Liverpool to signing of highly-regarded manager

This summer will see the rather unique situation of Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and possibly Man United all parting with their managers.

Jurgen Klopp was the first to announce that this season would be his last at Anfield as he had simply run out of energy, whilst Xavi Hernandez decided after another below par Barca performance to throw in the towel at the culmination of the current campaign.

Thomas Tuchel was never going to last at Bayern once it was clear they were out of the race for the Bundesliga title, after being knocked out of the German Cup by third tier Saarbrucken earlier in the season.

Though it’s still mathematically possible for the Bavarians to win the title, with Bayer Leverkusen playing so well under Xabi Alonso, that’s unlikely.

The Spaniard has already been linked with both Bayern and Liverpool, given that they’re two of the teams he played for in a wonderful career.

Barcelona want Sporting’s Ruben Amorim

Liverpool also apparently like Sporting’s highly-regarded manager, Ruben Amorim, however, the Reds are destined for disappointment there as The Independent (subscription required) suggest that he’s the No.1 target for the Catalan giants.

Like Barca’s sporting director, Deco, Amorim is of Portuguese descent, and this may fall in his favour when the former comes to discussing candidates and contracts.