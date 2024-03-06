Barcelona resorting to desperate measures as injury crisis takes hold

The 2023/24 La Liga campaign has certainly not been a vintage one for Xavi Hernandez and Barcelona.

Despite winning the Spanish top-flight title last season, the Catalan giants haven’t been able to build on that during the current one.

Well beaten in the Spanish Super Cup and knocked out of the Copa del Rey, the only realistic chance then open to them to secure silverware was in the league, but each time the clubs around them have slipped up, so have Barca.

The weekend just gone was the perfect example. Real Madrid drew 2-2 at Valencia, meaning that if Barca could see off the challenge of Athletic Club – who curtailed their cup dreams – they’d move to within six points of Los Blancos.

As so often this season, they weren’t able to capitalise, and their 0-0 draw at San Mames also came at a cost.

Both Frenkie de Jong and Pedri were injured and are believed to be out for at least a few weeks.

Joining Gavi on the sidelines means that Barca have the entirety of their first-choice midfield out of action for the foreseeable future.

Raphinha to start in midfield for Barcelona

Given that scenario, according to Sport, the Catalans are having to turn to winger, Raphinha, to become an emergency central midfielder, leaving a space open for either Lamine Yamal or Joao Felix to come in.