25-year-old Liverpool star spotted in training despite worrying social media rumours

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was present in training on Wednesday despite rumours circulating on social media this week that the Irishman had picked up an injury.

The 25-year-old has stepped in between the sticks over recent weeks for the Reds’ number-one choice Alisson Becker after the Brazil star picked up a muscle injury last month.

Kelleher has produced some key moments that has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win matches and there was panic amongst Liverpool fans this week as rumours circulated on social media that the goalkeeper was injured.

However, the Ireland international is fine and was spotted in training on Wednesday ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League clash with Sparta Praha on Thursday, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Caoimhin Kelleher fit for Liverpool’s upcoming matches

Kelleher was among the goalkeeping group on the training pitch on Wednesday so the 25-year-old is still in line to play against Sparta Praha and Man City this week.

Had the Irishman not been fit, a 37-year-old Adrian would have had to have stepped in goal for the two crucial matches and beyond.

Jurgen Klopp currently has a bit of an injury crisis going on and the last thing the German coach needed was another one on his list but it was just a false alarm.