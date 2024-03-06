Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking options and they are keeping tabs on the Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form for the Portuguese club scoring 6 goals and picking up 8 assists across all competitions.

A report from Team Talk claims that Chelsea are monitoring the former Tottenham winger continuously and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official approach at the end of the season.

Chelsea need to improve their squad in order to push for trophies and get back into the Champions League once again.

A goal scoring winger would be ideal for them. Edwards is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.

Edwards failed to make his mark at Tottenham during his previous spell in English football and he will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League in future.

It will be interesting to see if a move to Chelsea appeals to the player.

Despite their recent struggles, Chelsea one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down for most players.

Edwards will add creativity and goals to the Chelsea attack.

Marcus Edwards Transfer: Chelsea to move for him?

However, the 25 year old might fancy joining a big club capable of challenging for major trophies. While there is no doubt that Chelsea have the resources to compete at the highest level, they are going through a rough patch right now and they are unlikely to secure European qualification next season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Edwards has a €60 million release clause in his contract and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition.