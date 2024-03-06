Chelsea plan early sales to help fund transfer deals for Arsenal & Napoli stars

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make some sales early on in this summer’s transfer window as they eye up Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as key targets.

These two big names are unlikely to come cheap for the Blues, who are already close to being on the wrong side of Financial Fair Play, meaning early player sales in the next transfer window look like an essential part of the plan, according to Football Insider.

The report doesn’t specify which players could be offloaded, but one imagines it wouldn’t be too hard to speculate on a few who are not currently looking like key parts of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that Chelsea could let the likes of Marc Cucurella and Trevoh Chalobah leave, while Conor Gallagher is approaching the final year of his contract, and Armando Broja struggled to impress before being loaned out to Fulham in January.

Chelsea sales look like being key to summer transfer plans

Chelsea seemingly have big plans, but it makes sense that a few sales could be required to fund deals for top players like Osimhen and Ramsdale.

It remains to be seen how easy it will be to sign Ramsdale from rivals Arsenal, with the Gunners goalkeeper a fine player on his day and Mikel Arteta’s number one as recently as the start of this season, before summer loan signing David Raya took over.

Osimhen, meanwhile, is one of the best strikers in the world at the moment and looks like he’d make a huge impact at Stamford Bridge, where there is a shortage of attacking talent.

The Nigeria international has shone in Serie A and would surely help take Pochettino’s side to the next level after a difficult season relying on inconsistent Senegalese youngster Nicolas Jackson.