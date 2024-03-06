Former Leeds United striker Brian Deane believes that Crysencio Summerville could be headed to Chelsea in the summer if the interest is concrete.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Deane feels that it will be difficult for the attacker to turn down a top Premier League club.

Summerville has done quite well this season and he has 16 goals and 9 assists across all competitions. His performances have caught the attention of the Premier League club.

Chelsea need to bring in attacking reinforcements and Summerville should prove to be a quality acquisition.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old will be focused on the push for promotion for now. He will be instrumental to Leeds United’s chances of making it to the top flight next season and they cannot afford any distractions for their key player.