Exclusive: Bayern Munich face paying record fee to sign ideal replacement for Real Madrid transfer target

Bayern Munich have a long-standing interest in AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to Fabrizio Romano, but it’s not an easy deal and may even require a record fee for a left-back.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, the transfer news expert discussed the latest on several Bayern sagas, including the possibility of Alphonso Davies leaving for Real Madrid in the summer and if the club have a replacement lined up.

Of course, Davies is under contract at Bayern until 2025 so there’s no guarantee he’ll be moving this year, but it seems Hernandez is a player the Bavarian giants also like for that position.

The Frenchman has been superb for Milan and it seems they won’t let him go without a fight, with Romano insisting it could take huge money to prise him away from the San Siro.

Still, if Davies does end up leaving the Allianz Arena for the Bernabeu, then one imagines many Bayern fans would love to see a statement signing like Hernandez coming in to replace him.

How likely is that? Romano seems to think it would be a challenge for Bayern.

Hernandez transfer may require record fee for a left-back.

“Alphonso Davies remains a target for Real Madrid as long as the price is right. But what about potential replacements for Bayern at left-back?” Romano said.

“Bayern have been monitoring Theo Hernandez for years, but at the moment they haven’t made contact with AC Milan or with his agents.

“So nothing is really concrete yet and we should respect Milan on this one; Hernandez is a crucial player for them, and any club should pay really big big money, probably a record fee for a left-back in case they want to try for him. This is not something that would be ‘easy’ at all.”