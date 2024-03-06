“I am almost certain that he will leave’ – Legend tips Man United star to leave

Christian Eriksen is no longer good enough for Manchester United, and legendary Dane Brian Laudrup is confident the veteran “will leave” the Premier League club at the end of the season.

A number of players are expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and that list includes players like Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri, Jonny Evans, Anthony Martial, Sofyan Amrabat and a few more.

Now, the legendary Danish player Brian Laudrup has added one more name to the possible departures in the summer.

Eriksen, who has featured in only one of the club’s last six Premier League games, is not good enough for Man United according to his compatriot.

The legend mentioned some other names who he feels would be leaving the Red Devils at the end of the season.

“There are also some very, very large names,” Laudrup tells ViaPlay of his nation’s present-day icon.

“After all, we are talking Christian Eriksen, and we are talking Casemiro, Varane, (Harry) Maguire and so on.

“Christian Eriksen will not get any playing time. Casemiro is also starting to become an older player. So I believe that, somehow, you have to go out and replace these players, so that you can try to create a new modern team.

“In other words, a team that can also press better and that brings in some new, young, fast and hungry players.”

After suffering an injury against Reading 14 months ago, Eriksen, now 32, has changed drastically and doesn’t seem to have the physicality or athleticism to keep up with the tempo of the English game.

“No he’s not,” Laudrup adds when asked if Eriksen is simply ‘good enough’ for Man United these days. “A clear example now is that he doesn’t get very much playing time.

“The vicious circle here is that when he is allowed to play, he is not up to speed at all. And it is difficult when you are 32 years old.

“Therefore, I am almost certain that he will leave Manchester United after this season.”

Man United are expected to make big changes at the club in the summer transfer window. After the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club, changes have already started.

Omar Berrada, a new chief executive has joined the club. A new sporting director, possibly Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth, is expected to be appointed soon.

There are reports of the club’s hierarchy looking to replace manager Erik ten Hag as well. As far as the players are concerned, many of the club’s existing players are set to leave the club as the new club chiefs aim to make the team more competitive and ready to challenge for silverware.