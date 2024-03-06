‘I’m a sad drunk’ – Paul Gascoigne opens up on his alcohol struggles

England legend Paul Gascoigne has shared details about his never-ending struggle to stay sober.

He says he’s back attending meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and is lodging in his agent’s spare room.

Since ending his illustrious football career, Gascoigne, 56, has openly battled mental health issues and alcohol addiction.

In addition to playing professionally for a number of teams, including Rangers, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Lazio, Gascoigne earned 57 appearances for his nation. He’s regarded as one of England’s all-time best players.

However, as he disclosed in an interview with High Performance, Gazza currently resides in Poole, on the south coast of England, with his manager Katie Davies on a residential street.

‘I used to be a happy drunk. I ain’t anymore. I’m a sad drunk. I don’t go out and drink, I drink indoors,’ the former midfielder said.

‘People know Paul Gascoigne but Gazza, no one knows. Even me sometimes. I’ve spent a lot of years being down, when I did my ligaments and then my kneecap, I missed four years of football. I would’ve got 100 caps (for England).

‘I try not to get down because the world’s already down enough. And when I’m really down, that’s when I pick up a drink to cheer myself up.

‘I don’t think I let any managers down, or the players or the fans you know. If there was anyone I let down, it was myself. But more the drinking side of it, when I finished playing.’

Gascoigne, who retired from football in 2004 after being inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002, has battled sobriety ever since.

Numerous arrests for intoxicated driving and disorderly conduct have also resulted from Gascoigne’s struggle with alcohol. Because he misses football so much, the former great acknowledges that he hardly watches it now.

‘If I want to make it a bad day, (all I need to do) is) go down the pub. If I want it to be a good day, get my flying rod out and go fishing,’ he added.

‘It’s not the drinking, it’s the afterwards. Looking at my phone after and seeing 30 messages or missed calls, I know I’m in trouble. But I’ve been alright. Last year wasn’t brilliant, was off and on for a couple of months.’

Nowadays, Gascoigne consumes a lot of coffee instead of overindulging in alcohol. The former football player said in the interview that he frequently consumes six coffees by 10 a.m. and uses about 15 Mocha packets daily.

The English legend is still adored by Tottenham and Newcastle United fans for his time at those clubs. He was a brilliant footballer and always had the ability to attract crowds with his skills and talent.