Jurgen Klopp says Salah “full of energy” but not sure if he can play against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press on Thursday night and the German coach has provided an update on the situation of his main man Mohamed Salah.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the winger was among the group to participate in an open training session on Wednesday afternoon at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Reds’ Europa League round of 16 first leg game at Sparta Prague on Thursday as the Egyptian superstar continues his return to fitness.

Salah has been restricted to just one 46-minute substitute appearance for Liverpool in the last two months, initially due to Africa Cup of Nations duty and then a muscle injury picked up during the tournament.

The 31-year-old provided one goal and assisted another in the 4-1 Premier League win at Brentford last month before aggravating his injury and has been out of action ever since.

Klopp has now provided an update on his main man during his press conference on Thursday as the German coach says that Salah is “full of energy”.

Jurgen Klopp provides important update on Mohamed Salah’s fitness

“He’s trained for two days and is full of energy, we have to see but it is so good he is back and that is good for us,” Klopp said about Salah’s fitness via Paul Gorst.

“It was an unlikely situation where he had so long out, played an incredible game vs Brentford and then was out.”

The German coach continued by saying: “Let’s see how long he can play now. Only two days in team training. After so long out players not normally with us but this is the situation. Two games with Egypt…not up to me, not involved. You can discuss in other departments.”

Salah may get some minutes on Thursday against Sparta Praha but the focus will be on Sunday as Klopp will need him when going head-to-head with Man City as the fans of the Reds will hope he can play.