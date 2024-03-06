Exclusive: Liverpool feel they’ve done “excellent job” with this area of transfer recruitment, says expert

Liverpool feel they have done an excellent job with their midfield recruitment in last summer’s transfer window as they rebuilt with four new signings in that area of their squad.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, with the journalist explaining that the Reds feel they got a bargain with Alexis Mac Allister in particular, while they also rate Ryan Gravenberch as a top young talent who can reach the highest level in the future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he was really impressed with how Liverpool dealt with this difficult time when it was vital for them to get their recruitment right.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left LFC last summer and it was never likely to be easy completely rebuilding that area of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Still, Mac Allister has been brilliant for Liverpool, while the likes of Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai also look like smart additions, all joining without the club needing to spend a fortune.

Liverpool transfer business praised by Romano

“Klopp had to completely rebuild his midfield this season as five players – Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner – all left the club,” Romano said.

“Four new signings came in, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all joining and looking now like fine business by Liverpool.

“My understanding is that Liverpool are super happy with how they handled this important phase of recruitment. Not just now, but already in September Liverpool felt they did an excellent job. Mac Allister in particular is considered an incredible signing, a bargain considering conditions of the deal.

“And it’s the same with all the other midfielders who joined the club, especially Endo, who was not the biggest name but who has surprised a few people here in England, and they’re also convinced that Gravenberch’s future will be at the very top level as he bounces back from a difficult spell at Bayern Munich.”