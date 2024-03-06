Photo: Man City ace likely to be ruled out of Liverpool clash after gruesome injury

Man City sailed through to the last eight of the Champions League on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-1 win over Copenhagen (6-2 on agg), but the match wasn’t without incident.

With a 3-1 lead from the first leg, and with Pep Guardiola likely having one eye on the forthcoming top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Liverpool, a different XI to normal was used, with a number of first-team regulars rested.

Such is the depth of City’s squad the Catalan was able to field several players that might be considered reserves, but in terms of drop off in quality, there was none.

For Matheus Nunes, however, a gruesome broken finger looks to have curtailed any chance of an appearance at Anfield.

Picture courtesy of EPL Bible