Man United continuing with football operations overhaul with another big name targeted

Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearly means business at Man United, with the INEOS owner ensuring that he gets best-in-class in all areas of the football business before the summer transfer window and with the 2024/25 campaign in mind.

The Red Devils have been neglected for far too long under the Glazer family, so it appears that Sir Jim, Sir Dave Brailsford and others are being proactive and taking the bull by the horns. Not before time it must be said.

Omar Berrarda has already been secured as the new chief executive and Dan Ashworth, expected to be the new sporting director, is on gardening leave from Newcastle United until a compensation package can be agreed.

Man United want Jason Wilcox as technical director

Now The Telegraph (subscription required) are reporting that the North West giants have targeted Southampton’s highly-rated sporting director, Jason Wilcox, to become their technical and performance director.

It isn’t clear at this point whether Wilcox would be amenable to any approach, though the team that Sir Jim is putting together will certainly ensure that the former Man City academy chief at least has a conversation.

Given the size of the project before them, it’s going to be a tough gig for whomever else comes on board, however, the knowledge that he would be part of a genuine new era at Old Trafford might just be too tempting for Wilcox.

After all, these types of opportunities very rarely, if ever, fall into your lap.

If Man United make good on any initial approach, it would be very difficult for Wilcox to turn down, though Southampton are unlikely to make it easy for the Premier League outfit.