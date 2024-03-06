Manchester United continue to keep tabs on the Bologna attacker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of a potential summer transfer.

A report from Tuttosport claims that scouts from Manchester United have attended Bologna matches this season to run the rule over the 22-year-old Dutch attacker.

Zirkzee has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals and picking up six assists across competitions. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay the asking price for him.

Joshua Zirkzee Transfer: Manchester United need to pay a premium

The report from the Italian publication claims that the striker is valued at €60 million.

While there is no doubt that Manchester United have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for a new signing, they might want to sign the striker for a more reasonable price. Zirkzee has done well in the Italian league, but he is still unproven at the highest level. There is no doubt that he has the quality to drive in the Premier League, but Manchester United might not be keen on overpaying for him.

The striker has been linked with clubs like Arsenal as well. The Gunners are keeping tabs on his situation as well and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player. Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has scored just four goals in the league season.

Zirkzee would be a quality addition for both clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 22-year-old could complement Rasmus Hojlund in the attack at Old Trafford and the two could sort out Manchester United’s attacking unit for the foreseeable future.