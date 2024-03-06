Manchester United suffer transfer blow as target signs new deal

Manchester United’s hopes in the transfer market took a hit when Mathys Tel, the 18-year-old forward, committed his future to Bayern Munich by signing a new contract that extends until 2029.

Tel, previously linked with a move to Old Trafford, has now opted to stay with the Bavarian club.

In a club statement, Bayern’s sporting director stated: “We are very pleased that Mathys Tel has extended his contract with FC Bayern.

“He is an important building block for the future of this team, with him we already have the next generation of FC Bayern in our squad.

“Mathys came to Munich as a young player and, at the age of 18, has already gained important experience at the highest level. He will make a lot of exclamation marks – here, at FC Bayern.”

Some reports indicated that Tel had become discontented with his restricted involvement at the German powerhouse, sparking speculation about a potential departure from the club.

As recently as February, there were reports of Premier League giants Manchester United making inquiries about the player. However, with the announcement of his new contract at Bayern, those rumours have firmly been quashed.

Following their 3-0 victory against Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, Tel and his Bayern teammates are now focusing on their upcoming Bundesliga match against Mainz. They aim to narrow the 10-point difference to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Huge transfer blow to Manchester United

Undoubtedly this news will hit Manchester United hard as they continue to target players in forward areas. Tel has a unique skill-set, a combination of a goalscorer and a playmaker, which would have complimented Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford nicely.

The young Frenchman certainly has a bright future, and for now it looks like that’s with Bayern Munich.